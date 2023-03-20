Wilmington police’s Booze It & Lose It campaign sees over 100 violations
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released the Booze It & Lose It campaign results from the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
The violations are as follows:
- Seven DWI charges
- Two counts of driving after consuming under the age of 21
- 17 counts of driving with license revoked
- 25 registration violations
- One count of driving with no insurance
- Seven drug charges
- Six seatbelt and child safety restraint violations
- One concealed weapon violation
- Two felony warrants were served
- 60 other unspecified violations
