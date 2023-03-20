Wilmington police’s Booze It & Lose It campaign sees over 100 violations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released the Booze It & Lose It campaign results from the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The violations are as follows:

Seven DWI charges

Two counts of driving after consuming under the age of 21

17 counts of driving with license revoked

25 registration violations

One count of driving with no insurance

Seven drug charges

Six seatbelt and child safety restraint violations

One concealed weapon violation

Two felony warrants were served

60 other unspecified violations

