Wilmington police’s Booze It & Lose It campaign sees over 100 violations

Booze It & Lose It
Booze It & Lose It(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released the Booze It & Lose It campaign results from the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The violations are as follows:

  • Seven DWI charges
  • Two counts of driving after consuming under the age of 21
  • 17 counts of driving with license revoked
  • 25 registration violations
  • One count of driving with no insurance
  • Seven drug charges
  • Six seatbelt and child safety restraint violations
  • One concealed weapon violation
  • Two felony warrants were served
  • 60 other unspecified violations

