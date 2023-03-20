UNCW to host Ghanaian Cultural Celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Randall Library and UNCW Ghanaian faculty will host a panel discussion on Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi and Ghanaian Cultural Celebration on Tuesday, March 21.

The event starts at 5 p.m. in the Sherman Hayes Gallery in Randall Library.

“The panel discussion will explore various themes from the text, accompanied by a cultural celebration, which will include a Ghanaian book display, exhibit, storytelling and more,” according to an UNCW news release.

The event is free to attend.

