UNCW announces ceremony to formally install chancellor and a Ghanaian Cultural Celebration

UNCW's Dr. Aswani K. Volety and a flyer for an upcoming Ghanaian Cultural Celebration
UNCW's Dr. Aswani K. Volety and a flyer for an upcoming Ghanaian Cultural Celebration(WECT (Volety photo), UNCW (flyer))
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced a ceremony to formally install Dr. Aswani K. Volety as chancellor and a Ghanaian Cultural Celebration for this month.

“Dr. Aswani K. Volety, a first-generation college graduate and native of India, will be formally installed as the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s seventh chancellor on Friday, March 31, beginning at 10 a.m., at Trask Coliseum. During the ceremony, Chancellor Volety will share a vision for UNCW’s future that builds on the success that generations of Seahawks have soared toward since the institution was founded in 1947,” states a release from UNCW.

On Tuesday, March 21 at 5 p.m., the Ghanaian Cultural Celebration will include a panel discussion of Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi, which was selected as the 2022-23 Cape Fear National Endowment for the Arts Big Read. Other festivities include a Ghanaian book display, exhibit, storytelling and more. The event is free for anyone who would like to attend.

