In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A post on the Twitter account of Jim Griffin, one of the defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, confirmed his voice can be heard in a phone call with his client released by “human error” to a true crime podcast.

Hidden True Crime said in a post on Instagram, the call recording from the Colleton County jail was obtained through a public records request. Alex Murdaugh can be heard talking to someone about the trial during the call.

“I don’t think you could have done a better job with him,” Murdaugh says to another man on the phone. “But I do think that’s something to think about because that’s one thing that seems to me to be a big deal and that, I don’t know that the jury understands that right now.”

It’s unclear who Murdaugh is referring to in the recording.

It's me and I'm mad as hell. Stay tuned. — Jim Griffin (@lawyergriffin) March 20, 2023

On Monday, a reply from Griffin’s Twitter account confirmed he is the other man on the call: “It’s me and I’m mad as hell. Stay tuned.”

Most conversations between lawyers and their clients are protected by attorney-client privilege. FOX Carolina reached out to Griffin about the tweet and asked if he plans to pursue legal action.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the call was accidentally released and when they became aware of the mistake, they asked the requestor not to share it. Below is the full statement from the sheriff’s office:

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office became aware of an attorney/client privilege call that was on social media this past weekend. The release of the attorney/client call was an inadvertent human error. The release of jail calls was a response to a FOIA request. All jail calls had to be screened by listening to the first few seconds of each call to determine if they fell under attorney/client privilege. Multiple calls were removed but this one call inadvertently remained in the list for release. An email was sent out to the requestor advising that the call fell under attorney/client privilege and to not share the call.”

A statement was posted on the Twitter account of Hidden True Crime saying they believe in transparency and providing the public with information deemed public by officials. In response to comments on the tweet, Hidden True Crime said Murdaugh “would need to take his complaint to those who deemed the call public.”

As a trained journalist—am passionate about the FOIA, and transparency. If a recording is deemed PUBLIC by government employees, I believe in giving it to the public.



The Murduagh family represents secrets and cover-ups. I value the opposite. #FOIA #transparency https://t.co/A80AxTKMmV — Hidden True Crime (@HiddenTrueCrime) March 20, 2023

