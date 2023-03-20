Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call

Leaked Audio
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A post on the Twitter account of Jim Griffin, one of the defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, confirmed his voice can be heard in a phone call with his client released by “human error” to a true crime podcast.

Hidden True Crime said in a post on Instagram, the call recording from the Colleton County jail was obtained through a public records request. Alex Murdaugh can be heard talking to someone about the trial during the call.

“I don’t think you could have done a better job with him,” Murdaugh says to another man on the phone. “But I do think that’s something to think about because that’s one thing that seems to me to be a big deal and that, I don’t know that the jury understands that right now.”

It’s unclear who Murdaugh is referring to in the recording.

On Monday, a reply from Griffin’s Twitter account confirmed he is the other man on the call: “It’s me and I’m mad as hell. Stay tuned.”

Most conversations between lawyers and their clients are protected by attorney-client privilege. FOX Carolina reached out to Griffin about the tweet and asked if he plans to pursue legal action.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the call was accidentally released and when they became aware of the mistake, they asked the requestor not to share it. Below is the full statement from the sheriff’s office:

A statement was posted on the Twitter account of Hidden True Crime saying they believe in transparency and providing the public with information deemed public by officials. In response to comments on the tweet, Hidden True Crime said Murdaugh “would need to take his complaint to those who deemed the call public.”

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCDOT says they’ve received multiple complaints in the last several months about the striping...
NCDOT aims to address Highway 17 visibility concerns this week
Michael Lee Hasson (Source: NHCSO)
Oral surgeon charged with sexually assaulting patients expected to be arraigned next month
Natalie Faye Earwood
Woman arrested in connection to shooting in southwestern Brunswick County
James Clayton Thompson
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Logan Lomboy
“We would not sacrifice our culture:” Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long

Latest News

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution that would oppose private...
Brunswick Co. commissioners approve resolution opposing private money in elections
The 22-year-old victim, who was part of the LGBTQ community, was stabbed dozens of times.
13-year-old deadly Fayetteville cold case put to rest, ex-Fort Bragg soldier extradited
Bladen County Sheriff's Office
Bladen Co. commissioners to schedule another public hearing on naming bridge
The proposed Boardwalk Place development in Oak Island
Oak Island Town Council approves special use permit for hotel, tables mini golf discussion
Michael Harvey
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man