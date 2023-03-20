Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Public invited to vote on names for otter pups at Aquarium at Fort Fisher

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the public to vote on names for the newly born...
The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the public to vote on names for the newly born otter trio(N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the public to vote on proposed names for the newest members of the Asian small-clawed otter family.

The two female and one male otter pups were born on Jan. 31, and you can vote on one of five trios of names through Friday, March 24 at noon.

“We are honored to have input from the volunteers at the Aquarium who researched and shared meaningful naming ideas based on the native habitat of Asian small-clawed otters. We’re sharing the top five trios of names and asking our community to vote for their favorite,” said Shannon Anderson, the otter keeper at the aquarium.

The names include:

TRIO 1

  • Mazu (Chinese goddess of sailors and travelers)
  • Indus (River in India)
  • Lu (Short for Lutrinae, the sub-family of Asian small clawer otters. Also, a Chinese character meaning blessings, happiness, and prosperity)

TRIO 2

  • Gemma (Latin for gem or precious stone)
  • Kai (Chinese for shell, triumph, or victory)
  • Ren (Japanese origins meaning purity. In Star Wars, Kylo Ren is the son of Princess Leia)

TRIO 3

  • Tala (In Tagalog mythology, Tala is the goddess of stars)
  • Alon (Tagalog for wave)
  • Bayani (Popular Tagalog name for males, meaning the hero)

TRIO 4

  • Rani (meaning queen)
  • Lei (Chinese for bud)
  • Aki (Japanese origins meaning bright, light, clear)

TRIO 5

  • Li (Chinese for power and beautiful)
  • Ryu (Japanese for dragon)
  • Bo (Chinese for wave)

You can vote on the names here or at the aquarium via a QR code and get tickets on its website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Taylor Craft
Man arrested on several charges after leading deputies on chase
NCDOT says they’ve received multiple complaints in the last several months about the striping...
NCDOT aims to address Highway 17 visibility concerns this week
Officials: Man facing charges after climbing cellular tower near NHC Government Center
James Clayton Thompson
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Fire at Hillside Dr and Kirkwood Dr
Firefighters rescue several dogs from house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood

Latest News

A flyer for the Turtley Awesome exhibit at Airlie Gardens
County invites artists to apply for fiberglass turtle exhibit at Airlie Gardens
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
Local career fair to include USPS, CFCC, sheriff’s office and more
Dr. Aswani Volety
UNCW announces ceremony to formally install chancellor
Oak Island Town Council is set to continue its discussion on a special use permit for a...
Council to discuss applications for 106-room hotel, mini golf in Oak Island