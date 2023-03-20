Senior Connect
Portion of N.C. 410 closed in both directions near Chadbourn following crash

A vehicle crash has caused the closure near Clarendon Chadbourn Road.
A vehicle crash has caused the closure near Clarendon Chadbourn Road.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of N.C. 410 is closed in both directions near Chadbourn.

According to the announcement, a vehicle crash has caused the closure near Clarendon Chadbourn Road.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

