Portion of N.C. 410 closed in both directions near Chadbourn following crash
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of N.C. 410 is closed in both directions near Chadbourn.
According to the announcement, a vehicle crash has caused the closure near Clarendon Chadbourn Road.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.