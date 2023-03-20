Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Oral surgeon charged with sexually assaulting patients expected to be arraigned next month

Michael Lee Hasson (Source: NHCSO)
Michael Lee Hasson (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington oral surgeon facing dozens of criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his female patients while they were sedated is expected to be arraigned next month, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

At that point, a trial date would be selected for Michael Hasson.

Hasson, who was arrested in January 2019, faces criminal charges involving 23 female patients ranging in age from 12 to 69 years old, who claim he sexually assaulted them while they were in his care.

His dental license has been suspended while the case proceeds to trial.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Taylor Craft
Man arrested on several charges after leading deputies on chase
NCDOT says they’ve received multiple complaints in the last several months about the striping...
NCDOT aims to address Highway 17 visibility concerns this week
Officials: Man facing charges after climbing cellular tower near NHC Government Center
James Clayton Thompson
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Fire at Hillside Dr and Kirkwood Dr
Firefighters rescue several dogs from house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood

Latest News

The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the public to vote on names for the newly born...
Public invited to vote on names for otter pups at Aquarium at Fort Fisher
A map of the proposed Hanover Pines Nature Park
County to apply for new opioid settlement funds, sets public hearing for project bond
A flyer for the Turtley Awesome exhibit at Airlie Gardens
County invites artists to apply for fiberglass turtle exhibit at Airlie Gardens
Officials say the areas affected include all customers from Old Lake Road to the Columbus...
Boil advisory in place for portion of Columbus Co.