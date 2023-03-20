Oral surgeon charged with sexually assaulting patients expected to be arraigned next month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington oral surgeon facing dozens of criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his female patients while they were sedated is expected to be arraigned next month, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

At that point, a trial date would be selected for Michael Hasson.

Hasson, who was arrested in January 2019, faces criminal charges involving 23 female patients ranging in age from 12 to 69 years old, who claim he sexually assaulted them while they were in his care.

His dental license has been suspended while the case proceeds to trial.

