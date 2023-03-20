Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. offering surplus property for sale to nonprofits then general public

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nonprofit organizations will have an opportunity to inspect and purchase surplus property from New Hanover County beginning Monday, March 20, before it is sold to the general public.

A list of available property can be found here.

“Viewing of available items is by appointment only, as staff are still working in the current Government Center,” the county stated in a news release. “Any nonprofit organization interested in viewing the property should contact Julia LaBombard at 910-798-4333 or email at jlabombard@nhcgov.com.”

“Nonprofits may take advantage of this opportunity beginning Monday, March 20, 2023, through Friday, March 24, 2023. Any remaining property will be offered for sale beginning Tuesday, March 28, 2023, using GovDeals, a company that provides online auction services to governmental entities.”

