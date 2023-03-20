Local career fair to include USPS, CFCC, sheriff’s office and more

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Works Career Center in Wilmington will host a career fair with several local employers on Wednesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employers include Cape Fear Community College, the United States Postal Service, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Lower Cape Fear YWCA, Black’s Tire & Auto, and Employment Solutions.

Opportunities include law enforcement, childcare teacher and automotive positions. The event is being hosted by New Hanover County NC Works and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board.

You also can find local jobs on the NC Works website, and the career center encourages people looking for a job to visit the center at 1994 S. 17th Street or contact the center at ncworks.9500@nccommerce.com or 910-251-5777.

