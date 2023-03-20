Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Local career fair to include USPS, CFCC, sheriff’s office and more

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center(NCWorks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Works Career Center in Wilmington will host a career fair with several local employers on Wednesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employers include Cape Fear Community College, the United States Postal Service, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Lower Cape Fear YWCA, Black’s Tire & Auto, and Employment Solutions.

Opportunities include law enforcement, childcare teacher and automotive positions. The event is being hosted by New Hanover County NC Works and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board.

You also can find local jobs on the NC Works website, and the career center encourages people looking for a job to visit the center at 1994 S. 17th Street or contact the center at ncworks.9500@nccommerce.com or 910-251-5777.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Taylor Craft
Man arrested on several charges after leading deputies on chase
NCDOT says they’ve received multiple complaints in the last several months about the striping...
NCDOT aims to address Highway 17 visibility concerns this week
Officials: Man facing charges after climbing cellular tower near NHC Government Center
Fire at Hillside Dr and Kirkwood Dr
Firefighters rescue several dogs from house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood
James Clayton Thompson
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Latest News

Dr. Aswani Volety
UNCW announces ceremony to formally install chancellor
Oak Island Town Council is set to continue its discussion on a special use permit for a...
Council to discuss applications for 106-room hotel, mini golf in Oak Island
The proposed Boardwalk Place development in Oak Island
Council to discuss applications for 106-room hotel, mini golf in Oak Island
COVID-19 vaccines and updated boosters will still be available at no cost on a walk-in basis on...
New Hanover Co. COVID-19 vaccine services moving locations