Lane of U.S. 74/76 W bridge near Malmo Loop Road to close daily for work

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews will be working on the U.S. 74/76 W bridge near Malmo Loop Road from March 20-23.

According to the announcement, one lane of U.S. 74/76 W will close to allow for NCDOT crews to repair the bridge approach.

#BrunswickCounty drivers: March 20-23, #NCDOT will be on the U.S. 74/76 W bridge near Malmo Loop Road.



Crews will close a lane daily to repair the bridge approach. Use caution and slow down. pic.twitter.com/mWHBh1RnFl — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) March 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.