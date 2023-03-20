Senior Connect
Lane of U.S. 74/76 W bridge near Malmo Loop Road to close daily for work

One lane of U.S. 74/76 W will close to allow for NCDOT crews to repair the bridge approach.
One lane of U.S. 74/76 W will close to allow for NCDOT crews to repair the bridge approach.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews will be working on the U.S. 74/76 W bridge near Malmo Loop Road from March 20-23.

According to the announcement, one lane of U.S. 74/76 W will close to allow for NCDOT crews to repair the bridge approach.

