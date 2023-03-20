Lane of U.S. 74/76 W bridge near Malmo Loop Road to close daily for work
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews will be working on the U.S. 74/76 W bridge near Malmo Loop Road from March 20-23.
According to the announcement, one lane of U.S. 74/76 W will close to allow for NCDOT crews to repair the bridge approach.
#BrunswickCounty drivers: March 20-23, #NCDOT will be on the U.S. 74/76 W bridge near Malmo Loop Road.— NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) March 20, 2023
Crews will close a lane daily to repair the bridge approach. Use caution and slow down. pic.twitter.com/mWHBh1RnFl
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.