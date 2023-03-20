Kenny G to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that Kenny G is scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center on July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

“Kenny G has both the best-selling instrumental album of all time in the Diamond-selling, 12-times platinum 1992 Breathless, earning him his only Grammy Award among 15 nominations, and the Guinness Book of World Records mark for the longest sustained note ever recorded on the saxophone,” stated CFCC in their release.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I wanted to play songs with chord progressions that reflected the classic jazz era of Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins, Cannonball Adderley, and Dexter Gordon while doing them my way, creating new standards,” said Kenny G.

