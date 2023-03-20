Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Kenny G to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center

The Wilson Center
The Wilson Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that Kenny G is scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center on July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

“Kenny G has both the best-selling instrumental album of all time in the Diamond-selling, 12-times platinum 1992 Breathless, earning him his only Grammy Award among 15 nominations, and the Guinness Book of World Records mark for the longest sustained note ever recorded on the saxophone,” stated CFCC in their release.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I wanted to play songs with chord progressions that reflected the classic jazz era of Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins, Cannonball Adderley, and Dexter Gordon while doing them my way, creating new standards,” said Kenny G.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Man facing charges after climbing cellular tower near NHC Government Center
Christopher Taylor Craft
Man arrested on several charges after leading deputies on chase
Fire at Hillside Dr and Kirkwood Dr
Firefighters rescue several dogs from house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood
People walking alongside North College Road near Trask Middle School and Laney High School.
NCDOT, New Hanover County working on improving pedestrian and roadway safety near Trask Middle School and Laney High School
New Hanover Co. Fire & Rescue responds to fires at Governor’s Rd, Sassanqua Rd

Latest News

Nonprofit organizations will have an opportunity to inspect and purchase surplus property from...
New Hanover Co. offering surplus property for sale to nonprofits then general public
Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a shed fire at 1324 Final Landing Lane...
Crews respond to shed fire in Porters Neck
Officials: Man facing charges after climbing cellular tower near NHC Government Center
James Clayton Thompson
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man