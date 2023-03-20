Senior Connect
Indie rock band Flipturn to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Flipturn is set to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 29
Flipturn is set to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 29(Amanda Laferriere)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Indie rock band Flipturn will perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Thursday, June 29.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website. The Live Nation presale code is “OPENER”.

The band is touring following the release of their debut album Shadowglow.

This concert is one of several branded by the venue as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

