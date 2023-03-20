Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: spring arrives ironically amid another dose of wintry cold

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Mar. 19, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a variably cloudy, cool, and brisk Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Under the cloud bases, the lower atmosphere is quite dry, but, nonetheless, a passing shower or two is not impossible. Temperatures will fight their way through the 40s to, at most, 50s, which is ten or more degrees below average for March 20. Ironically cool vibes for the official start of spring... 5:24 p.m. is the vernal equinox, the moment when the sun’s direct rays shine right over the equator amid a northward trend toward summer.

Your First Alert Forecast continues with a cold first night of spring. Under clear or partly clear skies and with slackening winds, temperatures will dive for lows mainly in the lower 30s inland and middle 30s along the coast by daybreak Tuesday. Normally colder backyards and rural areas could sneak even lower. Though freezing temperatures may not get quite as widespread as last week - when your First Alert Weather Team issued First Alert Action Days - the situation will be close. So, you might play it safe with pets and cold-sensitive plants yet again, especially if you live on the mainland. Also note: the light winds may be more favorable for localized frost formation versus previous nights.

See warmer times in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

