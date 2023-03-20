Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Dollar Tree can’t afford to sell eggs anymore

With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.
With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Eggs have recently become too expensive for many of us. Now, even Dollar Tree can’t afford to sell them anymore.

The discount chain sells most products for $1.25 and a small selection of items for three or five bucks.

The company used to sell cartons of eight or six eggs for $1.25.

Short supply and high production costs are partly to blame for the sky-high egg prices, but producers are also using those factors to justify maximizing their profits.

Most retailers have raised egg prices on customers to adjust for higher costs.

However, Dollar Tree doesn’t have as much flexibility to do that. The company said it will bring back eggs when costs come down.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Taylor Craft
Man arrested on several charges after leading deputies on chase
NCDOT says they’ve received multiple complaints in the last several months about the striping...
NCDOT aims to address Highway 17 visibility concerns this week
Officials: Man facing charges after climbing cellular tower near NHC Government Center
James Clayton Thompson
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Fire at Hillside Dr and Kirkwood Dr
Firefighters rescue several dogs from house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood

Latest News

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the SUV, was the only survivor.
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
First Republic Bank shares slide in volatile trading session
The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the public to vote on names for the newly born...
Public invited to vote on names for otter pups at Aquarium at Fort Fisher
Ohio officials said the remains of Koby Roush were found on March 11.
Outdoorsman finds remains of man missing since 2020, officials say