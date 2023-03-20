Crews respond to shed fire in Porters Neck

NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a shed fire at 1324 Final Landing Lane in the Porters Neck area Sunday afternoon.

Units arrived shortly before 5 p.m. and found a shed on fire with landscaping equipment inside.

The first two engines on the scene extinguished the fire in 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold, the fire was caused by a small controlled burn the owner thought was out, but was still smoldering.

“The winds stirred it up and spread to the shed,” Griswold said. “When burning, please verify all fires are out. flood with water, dig it up and flood again, We see these types of fires this time of year, please be careful out there when burning.”

