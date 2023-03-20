Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews respond to shed fire in Porters Neck

Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a shed fire at 1324 Final Landing Lane...
Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a shed fire at 1324 Final Landing Lane in the Porters Neck area Sunday afternoon.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a shed fire at 1324 Final Landing Lane in the Porters Neck area Sunday afternoon.

Units arrived shortly before 5 p.m. and found a shed on fire with landscaping equipment inside.

The first two engines on the scene extinguished the fire in 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold, the fire was caused by a small controlled burn the owner thought was out, but was still smoldering.

“The winds stirred it up and spread to the shed,” Griswold said. “When burning, please verify all fires are out. flood with water, dig it up and flood again, We see these types of fires this time of year, please be careful out there when burning.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Man facing charges after climbing cellular tower near NHC Government Center
Christopher Taylor Craft
Man arrested on several charges after leading deputies on chase
Fire at Hillside Dr and Kirkwood Dr
Firefighters rescue several dogs from house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood
People walking alongside North College Road near Trask Middle School and Laney High School.
NCDOT, New Hanover County working on improving pedestrian and roadway safety near Trask Middle School and Laney High School
New Hanover Co. Fire & Rescue responds to fires at Governor’s Rd, Sassanqua Rd

Latest News

The Wilson Center
Kenny G to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center
Nonprofit organizations will have an opportunity to inspect and purchase surplus property from...
New Hanover Co. offering surplus property for sale to nonprofits then general public
Officials: Man facing charges after climbing cellular tower near NHC Government Center
James Clayton Thompson
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man