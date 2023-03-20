Senior Connect
County invites artists to apply for fiberglass turtle exhibit at Airlie Gardens

A flyer for the Turtley Awesome exhibit at Airlie Gardens(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Airlie Gardens is accepting applications from artists to decorate and paint ten oversized fiberglass turtles for the new exhibit Turtley Awesome.

“The artist-designed turtles will be placed throughout the grounds for guests to enjoy as part of their garden experience from July through December 2023. Artists must apply to be considered and designs will be selected based on creativity, craftsmanship, use of materials, the ability to appeal to all age groups, outdoor sustainability, and durability. Artist applications are due by Sunday, April 9,” states a release from the county.

You can learn more about the exhibit and apply on the Airlie Gardens website.

