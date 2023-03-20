Senior Connect
County to apply for new opioid settlement funds, sets public hearing for project bond

A map of the proposed Hanover Pines Nature Park
A map of the proposed Hanover Pines Nature Park(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to take steps to receive new opioid settlement funding and schedule a public hearing for an up to $25 million bond at a meeting on Monday, March 20.

Per the meeting agenda, the new opioid settlement funding would come from settlements negotiated by Attorney General Josh Stein with CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Allegran and Teva. With this agreement, the county could receive between $14 and $18 million in addition to the $18 million from the previous opioid settlements.

Placed on the consent agenda, this action tells the county manager to execute the necessary documents to enter into the second wave of opioid settlement funding. North Carolina will only receive its full share of payments if all eligible governments finalize wave two settlements and if most local governments nationwide sign on too.

The $25 million bond would help pay for the development of the Hanover Pines Nature Park, facility replacement for the detective and vice units at the NHC Sheriff’s Office and buying property for Cape Fear Community College to expand its nursing and allied health programs.

Commissioners approved a resolution for the county to file an application with the Local Government Commission for approval of the contract and set a public hearing for the proposal for May 1 at 4 p.m.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the county website.

