Council to discuss applications for 106-room hotel, mini golf in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Town Council is set to continue its discussion on a special use permit for a development including a 106-room hotel and begin a discussion on a proposed mini golf project on Monday, March 20.

The site of the proposed Boardwalk Place development in Oak Island (Cape Fear Engineering, Mark Loudermilk Architecture, Demarest Company)

According to the request from Demarest Company Landscape Architects, the plans for Boardwalk Place also include a restaurant, retail space, 190 parking spaces and parking for 58 bicycles on 2.46 acres. The other 1.75 acres of the area would remain wetlands.

The developer plans to provide the town with 19 more parking spaces on Third Place East.

It would be built at the corner of 3rd Place East and East Dolphin Drive, about 350 feet from the Middleton Avenue Bridge into Oak Island.

The first quasi-judicial hearing took place on Feb. 13 over the course of about four hours, with some supporting for the benefits to local businesses and others expressing concerns about traffic. The town decided to recess at about 10 p.m. and continue the discussion on March 20.

Developer looking to create mini golf course

Council will also discuss a special use permit for an 18-hole mini golf course between Southeast 58th and Southeast 59th streets.

Conceptual plans for the course include several pirate-themed props, such as a treasure chest full of candy and octopus tentacles spread across the course. The proposal was brought by Rafi Adi, who is a resident of Oak Island according to the special use permit application.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the town’s website.

A conceptual proposal for a mini golf course in Oak Island (Greenspan Projects)

