City council to discuss financing $70 million for Thermo Fisher building

Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider scheduling a public hearing on financing $70 million to buy the Thermo Fisher building at a meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

The request would direct the finance director to apply to the Local Government Commission and set a public hearing at the Wilmington City Council meeting on April 18.

The property includes a 1,000-space parking deck, 370,000 square feet of office space and two adjoining development tracts, and the city deposited $500,000 to explore purchasing the campus on Jan. 24.

Wilmington City Council discusses deposit for Thermo Fisher building purchase

Wilmington put out a request for proposals for a company to assess the property, and a city spokesperson says that condition assessments are currently underway as part of the due diligence process for the purchase. The hard deadline named for the city to receive the final report on the assessment would be April 28.

Council is also set to discuss a resolution around approximately 91 units in the Cape Fear Hotel Apartments being acquired, rehabilitated, and equipped by the Wilmington Housing Authority. The property is in the city limits and the law requires city approval prior to the issuance of bonds necessary to complete the project, an amount not to exceed $13,706,000.

You can find the full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting on the city’s website.

