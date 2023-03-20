Senior Connect
CFCC earns gold status Military Friendly® School designation

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced it earned gold status in the 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School designation, signifying that it has programs that scored 20 percent of the 10th-ranked institution within its category.

CFCC provides veterans resources at the Veterans Center at their Wilmington Campus, two other veteran lounges at the Castle Hayne North Campus and the Alston W. Burke Center in Surf City. CFCC also offers priority registration to veteran benefit holders.

“We are honored to receive this designation and proud to be recognized for our efforts to support military students and their families,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “We recognize the sacrifices that military families make and are committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed.”

VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business, awards the designation yearly, recognizing institutions that provide the best opportunities for veterans and their families by using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.

“We are thrilled to be again recognized as a military-friendly school,” said Jason Bocchino, CFCC Veterans Affairs Coordinator. “CFCC’s commitment to supporting military students and their families is commendable, and we are committed to ensuring that our efforts make a real difference in the lives of these students and their families.”

