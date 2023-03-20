Burgaw to host public input session on murals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw will host a public input session Tuesday, March 28, to help create a set of rules to apply to all proposed murals in the town.

The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot located at 115 S. Dickerson St.

“All interested parties are welcome to provide input on the rules related to new murals,” a Town of Burgaw release states. “If you are unable to make the meeting but would like to provide input, please send an email to the Planning Director by Monday, March 27, at 5 p.m. to gcombs@burgawnc.gov with the title ‘Mural Input.’”

