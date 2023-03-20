Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, March 19, that they are looking for 30-year-old James Clayton Thompson.

According to the announcement, Thompson was last seen at a residence on Trucking Lane off Maco Road at around 3:27 a.m. on March 18. Authorities believe that he may possibly be driving a gold Nissan Altima and that Thompson may be in the Wilmington or Robeson County area.

Thompson is 5′11″, 230 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

The BCSO asks anyone with information to contact them at (910) 253-2777 or to call 911.

