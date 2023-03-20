Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

James Clayton Thompson
James Clayton Thompson(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, March 19, that they are looking for 30-year-old James Clayton Thompson.

According to the announcement, Thompson was last seen at a residence on Trucking Lane off Maco Road at around 3:27 a.m. on March 18. Authorities believe that he may possibly be driving a gold Nissan Altima and that Thompson may be in the Wilmington or Robeson County area.

Thompson is 5′11″, 230 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

The BCSO asks anyone with information to contact them at (910) 253-2777 or to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Man facing charges after climbing cellular tower near NHC Government Center
Christopher Taylor Craft
Man arrested on several charges after leading deputies on chase
Fire at Hillside Dr and Kirkwood Dr
Firefighters rescue several dogs from house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood
People walking alongside North College Road near Trask Middle School and Laney High School.
NCDOT, New Hanover County working on improving pedestrian and roadway safety near Trask Middle School and Laney High School
New Hanover Co. Fire & Rescue responds to fires at Governor’s Rd, Sassanqua Rd

Latest News

The Wilson Center
Kenny G to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center
Nonprofit organizations will have an opportunity to inspect and purchase surplus property from...
New Hanover Co. offering surplus property for sale to nonprofits then general public
Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a shed fire at 1324 Final Landing Lane...
Crews respond to shed fire in Porters Neck
Officials: Man facing charges after climbing cellular tower near NHC Government Center