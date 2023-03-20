Senior Connect
Boil advisory in place for portion of Columbus Co.

Officials say the areas affected include all customers from Old Lake Road to the Columbus...
Officials say the areas affected include all customers from Old Lake Road to the Columbus County/Brunswick county line.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A boil advisory has been issued Monday afternoon after local contractors bored into a waterline in the Columbus County Public Water Supply System in Columbus County Water & Sewer District IV.

Officials say the areas affected include all customers from Old Lake Road to the Columbus County/Brunswick County line.

“Due to local contractors reversing the flow of water throughout the system, customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water,” a Columbus County news release states. “Customers that experience problems with discolored water will need to contact the afterhours telephone number, 910-770-2158, to report concerns. Staff will be working diligently to monitor potential issues that may arise. The system should be clear within the next 24 hours.”

Officials are recommending that water used for consumption be boiled during the next 24 hours.

