Application period for ReBuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program to end on April 21

The aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RALEIGH , N.C. (WECT) - ReBuild NC will no longer accept applications for the Homeowner Recovery Program after 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

“This is the last opportunity for eligible North Carolinians who have not yet submitted an application to apply for aid through the state’s HUD Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding for Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence,” states a release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

According to the release, the program has completed homes for 1,048 families throughout eastern North Carolina that were damaged by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

If your home was impacted by either of the hurricanes and you would like to participate, you need to apply by the deadline either online or by calling 833-275-7262 to make an appointment at the nearest ReBuild NC Center.

“Following the application period closeout, ReBuild NC will continue to complete ongoing projects and help Homeowner Recovery Program participants return home as quickly as possible. The closeout will not impact current awards and projects, case management or customer service,” states the release.

