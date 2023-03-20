Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Affordable housing facility could see multi-million dollar renovations

The Cape Fear Hotel Apartments, an affordable living facility for seniors, could get more than...
The Cape Fear Hotel Apartments, an affordable living facility for seniors, could get more than $13 million for rehabilitation.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An affordable housing facility for local seniors could soon get a multi-million dollar renovation.

The Cape Fear Hotel Apartments at 201 N. Second St. Sustained significant damage during Hurricane Florence. Now, a proposed bond could help to fix that.

“It is getting harder and harder for people to find affordable units to live in,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. “This has been a very important affordable development for the city for quite some time and to lose that would have been a tremendous loss.”

Residential Properties Management, the private company that owns the facility, is requesting as much as $13 million in a bond from the federal government. That would allow the facility to be rehabilitated without taking out a high-interest loan.

In exchange, the company would commit to maintaining affordable rent, which is determined based on a resident’s annual income, over the next several years. The facility currently serves low-income people age 62 and older.

Before the company can get the loan, the rehabilitation must also be approved by the Wilmington Housing Authority and the city council. The housing authority approved the project earlier this month, and the council is set to vote on it on Tuesday.

Saffo said he sees the rehabilitation as necessary so the city can continue providing affordable housing options to the community. He said he sees it as a great opportunity for collaboration between the city, the housing authority and the federal government.

“To see this happening, to see the private sector stepping up to improve the quality of those units for those senior citizens that live there, I think it’s phenomenal, it’s great,” Saffo said. “We’re just glad to be part of it and to participate, but also do our due diligence, do our part.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Taylor Craft
Man arrested on several charges after leading deputies on chase
NCDOT says they’ve received multiple complaints in the last several months about the striping...
NCDOT aims to address Highway 17 visibility concerns this week
Officials: Man facing charges after climbing cellular tower near NHC Government Center
James Clayton Thompson
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Fire at Hillside Dr and Kirkwood Dr
Firefighters rescue several dogs from house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood

Latest News

The homeowner of the rental home was not let inside to do regular house inspections
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the public to vote on names for the newly born...
Public invited to vote on names for otter pups at Aquarium at Fort Fisher
Michael Lee Hasson (Source: NHCSO)
Oral surgeon charged with sexually assaulting patients expected to be arraigned next month
A map of the proposed Hanover Pines Nature Park
County to apply for new opioid settlement funds, sets public hearing for project bond