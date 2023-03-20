Affordable housing an issue not just for low income families; teachers, public safety officers also struggling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Affordable housing has been an issue discussed in New Hanover County for years.

While there are several agencies working to alleviate the issue, the problem still persists, and for many, there is no end in sight.

“When you talk about a housing, affordable housing shortage across the board, it’s really not just about the housing authority. It’s just something that’s not only being faced in Wilmington or the county, across the United States there is a shortage of affordable housing at every single level. Whether it’s 30 percent or below, 60 percent or below, 80 percent or below,” said Tyrone Garrett, executive director of Wilmington Housing Authority.

The Housing Needs Assessment study completed in 2021 shows the average collected rent for a two bedroom unit is $1,200, but the average median salary is just over $31,000. If you use the one-third rule, that puts affordable rent at more than $800 a month.

“One of the biggest problems with the housing crisis is the livable wage. Everybody’s job is important. Nobody wants to eat off dirty plates and go to a dirty bathroom. So everybody’s job is important and everybody should have the right to affordable housing regardless of their economic status,” said Sonya Bennetone Patrick, organizer at Housing Crisis Public Forum.

WHA executive director Tyrone Garrett says people mistakenly think the need for affordable housing is just for people with low income.

“Recent college graduates coming out, school teachers, public service, individuals in public service, public safety officers, firefighters that kind of thing,” said Garrett.

The WHA manages 1200 units and has another 1200 vouchers given to families who can set out in search of their own place to live and receive help with the rent. But that doesn’t mean they will be able to move in right away; it can take up to six months to find to find an affordable unit.

“There’s a competitive market out there for units. The market is driven by individuals who can actually afford to pay whatever that top dollar is. It doesn’t leave a lot of opportunities for individuals who maybe at a lower scale economically,” said Garrett.

Right now, there are around 1000 people on a waiting list for a voucher and most of the current WHA housing units are over 50 years old.

“The life expectancy of housing units is less than 60 years so now we’re at the point where many of our units need to be major, have a major rehabilitation take place,” said Garrett.

But Garrett is thankful and hopeful that the additional discussion is raising awareness to the problem.

“A lot of people are talking about it, trying to devise ways to make things happen. There’s even private developers out there that are talking about affordability and how they can participate.”

Rehab work is continuing at the Cape Fear Hotel Apartments that will open up another 30-40 affordable units. Additionally, a demolition and rebuild in the Hillcrest community will open units over the course of five years.

