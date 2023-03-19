Senior Connect
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman is now facing more charges after a death investigation led to authorities discovering a home in “deplorable conditions” last week.

Police arrested 37-year-old Krystal Pinkowski at the home Thursday. Records on Friday showed she only faced three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child at the time.

Over the weekend, however, more charges were added to her jail listing.

Pinkowski is also charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult. A police report obtained by WMBF News states police arrived at the home in question, located on the 800 block of Highway 814, for a possible death investigation.

When they arrived, officer said they found a victim lying naked on the front porch.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed an elderly woman was found dead at the home. Willard said the case remains under investigation so the identity and details of the death won’t be released until her autopsy is completed this week.

Online records also Pinkowski faces 15 total counts of ill treatment of animals after officers said they found 16 dead animals in the home.

The home was also said to be infested with cockroaches.

While at the home, officers said they conducted a security sweep where they said they found deplorable conditions.

There were children living in the home, and the hallways to their rooms were so littered with garbage and feces, the officers couldn’t see the floor, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant also stated that the bathroom wasn’t accessible because of the amount of garbage that was piled inside of it.

“The kitchen was infested with bugs and the refrigerator was blocked by garbage and animal cages,” according to the warrant.

Pinkowski is also faces other charges, including violating an overgrowth vegetation and debris ordinance, failure to register a vehicle and other miscellaneous offenses.

Online records show she’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Sunday afternoon on a $101,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

