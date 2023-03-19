‘Pete’ the stuffed pig reunited with family after being left behind on plane

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A missing stuffed animal named “Pete” was recently reunited with its owner after being left behind on a flight into the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport (GSP).

United Airlines Employees said the stuffed pig, which was found beneath a seat, was probably flown into GSP on an evening flight about a week ago. They added that they believed the flight most likely arrived from Chicago or Houston.

After finding the lost toy, the employees made a video trying to find its owner.

United employee Carol Rabel says she knows how frantic parents can be when a child’s beloved toy goes missing.

Rabel later posted to Facebook confirming that Pete made it home to its owner. She also shared a photo of the happy reunion.

