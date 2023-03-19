Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Panthers sign Adam Thielen to three-year deal, fill void at receiver

The two-time Pro Bowler fills an immediate need at the position.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in action during the first half of an NFL...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have addressed another team need in a big way.

On Sunday, the team announced that it has signed former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen immediately steps in to fill a major void left at the position when the Panthers traded away D.J. Moore in the deal for the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

The deal is for three years, although the full terms have not yet been disclosed.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Thielen developed into a staple in the Vikings’ offense after being undrafted in 2013.

In nine seasons, the 32-year-old has caught 534 passes for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns.

This past season, he recorded 716 receiving yards and six touchdowns, despite being Minnesota’s second option behind superstar and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson.

Thielen will join a Carolina receiving corps that includes former second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith, both of whom showed flashes of potential last season.

Carolina has continued to rebuild its offense this offseason, adding skill players such as running back Miles Sanders and tight end Hayden Hurst, as well as quarterback Andy Dalton, who is expected to serve as a mentor and backup to the Panthers’ top pick.

The Panthers are rumored to also be in the mix for fellow free agent receiver D.J. Chark.

Chark visited Carolina earlier this week, but no deal has been reported at this time.

Defensively, the Panthers have also made moves, bringing in safety Vonn Bell and linemen Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams.

Related: Panthers add free agent RB Sanders, TE Hurst to offense

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person on top of cellular tower behind NHC Government Center
Christopher Taylor Craft
Man arrested on several charges after leading deputies on chase
Fire at Hillside Dr and Kirkwood Dr
Firefighters rescue several dogs from house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood
People walking alongside North College Road near Trask Middle School and Laney High School.
NCDOT, New Hanover County working on improving pedestrian and roadway safety near Trask Middle School and Laney High School
New Hanover Co. Fire & Rescue responds to fires at Governor’s Rd, Sassanqua Rd

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
Panthers add free agent RB Sanders, TE Hurst to offense
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half Sunday...
AP sources: QB Andy Dalton agrees to 2-year deal with Panthers
A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
AP source: Panthers land Vonn Bell, Shy Tuttle
FILE - Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown is shown during an NFL football game...
Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator, continue to fill out Reich’s staff