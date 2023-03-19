Panthers sign Adam Thielen to three-year deal, fill void at receiver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have addressed another team need in a big way.

On Sunday, the team announced that it has signed former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen immediately steps in to fill a major void left at the position when the Panthers traded away D.J. Moore in the deal for the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

#Panthers agree to terms with Adam Thielenhttps://t.co/EfSwv6zbU0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 19, 2023

The deal is for three years, although the full terms have not yet been disclosed.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Thielen developed into a staple in the Vikings’ offense after being undrafted in 2013.

In nine seasons, the 32-year-old has caught 534 passes for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns.

This past season, he recorded 716 receiving yards and six touchdowns, despite being Minnesota’s second option behind superstar and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson.

Thielen will join a Carolina receiving corps that includes former second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith, both of whom showed flashes of potential last season.

Carolina has continued to rebuild its offense this offseason, adding skill players such as running back Miles Sanders and tight end Hayden Hurst, as well as quarterback Andy Dalton, who is expected to serve as a mentor and backup to the Panthers’ top pick.

The Panthers are rumored to also be in the mix for fellow free agent receiver D.J. Chark.

Chark visited Carolina earlier this week, but no deal has been reported at this time.

Defensively, the Panthers have also made moves, bringing in safety Vonn Bell and linemen Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams.

