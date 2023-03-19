First Alert Forecast: temperatures plummet to wrap up winter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Saturday afternoon temperatures fell back into the 50s behind a cold front after starting in the 60s in the morning. Chilly 50s are expected to stick around through early next week, including the first official day of spring on Monday!

The growing season and freezes are not a good combo, and your First Alert Forecast features another chill shot for this coming Sunday and Monday, with a Freeze Warning in effect early Monday morning for most of southeast North Carolina. As of now, temperatures are expected to be at or right above freezing. Remember to give extra love to the sensitive plants and outdoor pets!

Spring weather will assert itself later in the week as highs moderate back into the 60s Tuesday, 70s return for Wednesday and Thursday, and even some 80s likely on Friday.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

