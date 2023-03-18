Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Person on top of cellular tower behind NHC Government Center

(Atlanta News First)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A person has climbed on top of the cellular tower behind the New Hanover County Government Center on College Rd.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and have ‘multiple reactions in place.’

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says that they are attempting to establish communications with the person.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Power restored to 11,000 customers in Brunswick County
West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
Nicholas Henry Pohlman
Lawyer says driver was doing donuts before crash that killed UNCW student
Crowds of people were led to confusion Wednesday morning when hundreds lined up at Town Hall to...
Beachgoers wait for hours in hopes of getting an Oak Island parking permit
Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028

Latest News

Fire generic
East Boiling Spring Lakes Rd back open after large brushfire shut down the road
This is a test image
New Hanover Co. COVID-19 vaccine services moving locations
Fire at Hillside Dr and Kirkwood Dr
Firefighters rescue several dogs from house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood
Whiteville City Hall
Flood mitigation efforts underway as Whiteville prepares for summer storms, rainfall