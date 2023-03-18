Person on top of cellular tower behind NHC Government Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A person has climbed on top of the cellular tower behind the New Hanover County Government Center on College Rd.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and have ‘multiple reactions in place.’

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says that they are attempting to establish communications with the person.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

