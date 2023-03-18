New Hanover Co. Fire & Rescue responds to fires at Governor’s Rd, Sassanqua Rd

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Fire & Rescue responded to several fires at both Governor’s Rd of Wilmington and Sassanqua Road of Castle Hayne on Friday afternoon.

At around 6:43 p.m., firefighters responded to a couple of shed fires and a brush fire in the Governor’s Rd area. Wilmington Fire Department, Pender Fire & EMS and Rocky Point firefighters assisted and started filling into county fire stations while units were responding to a fire happening at Hillside Drive.

A third fire involving an unoccupied mobile home occurred at approximately 7 p.m. at 108 Sassanqua Rd off of Castle Hayne Rd. The fire was extinguished and WFD responders on standby provided assistance to NHC Fire & Rescue.

Both fires are currently under investigation by the New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Some issues firefighters had to deal with were people driving over our fire hoses at two of these fires. This is an illegal offense and folks driving to the fires and clogging up the streets where fire trucks needed to get. We ask the public to please comply with the law and give the firefighters a chance to get to the fire in their neighborhood,” Deputy Fire Marshal Ray Griswold wrote in a press release.

