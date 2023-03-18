Large brush fire at Camp Pretty Pond shuts down part of East Boiling Spring Lakes Rd

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A large brush fire in the Camp Pretty Pond area has shut down East Boiling Spring Lakes Rd from Funston Rd to Polaris Dr.

The Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Department and the Forestry Service are currently on the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use caution.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

