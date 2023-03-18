Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: chilly final weekend of winter

By Claire Fry
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you this Saturday morning! Following a gorgeous sun-filled St. Patrick’s Day in the 70s, a cold front brought about changes last night including much-needed rain tallies with leftover shower odds at 40% for early Saturday and 10% for Saturday night. As with the last couple of rounds of rain chances, rainfall amounts will likely be light but appreciated: on the order of a few tenths of an inch. Every drop would be meaningful with pollen raging, recent drought, and a young growing season trying to get back on track. Temperatures will trend downward Saturday afternoon in the 50s as cooler air fully enters the area. Chilly 50s are expected to stick around through early next week, including the first official day of spring!

The growing season and freezes are not a good combo, and though your First Alert Forecast features another chill shot for this coming Sunday and Monday, temperatures below 32 are not anticipated as yet. We will keep you posted! In the meantime:

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Hillside Dr and Kirkwood Dr
Firefighters rescue several dogs from house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood
North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
Bill passes N.C. Senate to let minors drive alone sooner
Keith Michael Britt
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man
Member of Wilmington gang sentenced to over 11 years for meth trafficking
Michael T. Brown
Brunswick Co. man convicted for role in fatal shooting of Columbus Co. deputy approved for parole

Latest News

Much cooler and cloudier with a shower risk for Saturday
First Alert Forecast: big temperature changes following St. Patrick’s Day
Much cooler and cloudier with a shower risk for Saturday
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Mar. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Mar. 17, 2023
First Alert Forecast: luck of a warm St. Patrick’s Day to run out soon
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Mar. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Mar. 17, 2023