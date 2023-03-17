Senior Connect
Winners announced for Boys and Girls Club’s Black History Month Art Contest

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three children in the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina have been named winners of the annual Black History Month Art Contest, hosted by US Cellular and the Community Boys and Girls Club.

The children created original artwork that represented influential Black Americans in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

After a month of voting, three children were named winner at a celebration, including Kimoya Peterson, who won the top prize with her portrait of NASA mathematician, Katherine Johnson, whose calculations were crucial to the first U.S. space flights.

“A lot of people get to learn about who she was because I didn’t know who she was when I first drew her so I thought not only educate myself other people can learn about who she was because mostly we talked about these amazing people but it’s also good to have some diversity in the black community,” Peterson said.

The three finalists received $250, $150 and $100 in gift cards.

