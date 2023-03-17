Senior Connect
Wilmington Police searching for missing man

Keith Michael Britt
Keith Michael Britt(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are searching for Keith Michael Britt, 41, who was last seen on March 16 near Covil Ave. and Market St.

He is six feet and one inch tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of a cross on his neck.

He is possibly traveling by foot.

Anyone who sees him or has any information is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3609.

