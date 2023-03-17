WHQR awarded fellowship to support reporting on nonprofits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Chronicle of Philanthropy has awarded a fellowship to WHQR Public Media supporting their coverage of philanthropy and nonprofit accountability.

“WHQR will receive a $15,000 stipend to subsidize the work of editors and reporters on projects for WHQR and for publication in the Chronicle. Teams will develop coverage that will help local residents, policymakers, donors, and volunteers better understand how nonprofits work and what could help them do even more to solve problems,” states a news release from WHQR on March 17.

WHQR plans to focus on coverage of the New Hanover Community Endowment.

The fellowship will also give the station access to tools and coaching from reporters in a partnership between the Chronicle of Philanthropy, Associated Press and the Conversation that is funded by the Lilly Endowment.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy also awarded the fellowship to The Arizona Republic, Boston Business Journal and the Courier of Charleston, SC.

