WHQR awarded fellowship to support reporting on nonprofits

WHQR Public Media
WHQR Public Media(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Chronicle of Philanthropy has awarded a fellowship to WHQR Public Media supporting their coverage of philanthropy and nonprofit accountability.

“WHQR will receive a $15,000 stipend to subsidize the work of editors and reporters on projects for WHQR and for publication in the Chronicle. Teams will develop coverage that will help local residents, policymakers, donors, and volunteers better understand how nonprofits work and what could help them do even more to solve problems,” states a news release from WHQR on March 17.

WHQR plans to focus on coverage of the New Hanover Community Endowment.

The fellowship will also give the station access to tools and coaching from reporters in a partnership between the Chronicle of Philanthropy, Associated Press and the Conversation that is funded by the Lilly Endowment.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy also awarded the fellowship to The Arizona Republic, Boston Business Journal and the Courier of Charleston, SC.

You can visit WHQR’s website here and see some of the station’s reporting on our website below:

DA says masking for anonymity at public meetings is illegal, but NHCSO won’t unmask the Proud Boys
Members of the Proud Boys at a February meeting of the New Hanover County Board of Education.
The Healing Place is not a treatment center
The first step at the Healing Place is its detox center, where clients spend their first week....

