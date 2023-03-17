Whiteville Firefighters Association holding Fill the Boot event

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Firefighters Association is holding a “Fill the Boot” drive Saturday, March 18, starting at 8 a.m., at Courthouse Square in Whiteville.

The association will be asking motorists and pedestrians in the area to donate money.

According to organizers, the association is a nonprofit which provides assistance to the firefighters and their families in times of need.

“The association is also in the process of setting up a scholarship for Whiteville students who may want to go into the emergency services field,” said Mark Rowan, chairman of the association.

