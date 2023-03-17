Water line installment to affect Southport traffic around Dosher Cutoff Road for seven days

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that for seven days beginning on Tuesday, April 11, a portion of Dosher Cutoff Road will be closed to install a water line.

According to the announcement, traffic around Dosher Cutoff Road and the Walmart Plaza will be affected by the work. Residents who reside on Dosher Cutoff Road will need to use N.C. 87.

“Right Lane Shift to center lane for traffic traveling Highway 211 North (out of Southport) from stoplight at Walmart Plaza to the Duke Energy Canal. Two-lane traffic only through this section. (Walmart Plaza entrance closest to the canal will be closed to North bound traffic. Access the Plaza at the stoplight. Murphy Express second entrance will be closed. Access at stoplight.),” stated the release from the city.

While crews work in the area, businesses will remain open and the public will still be able to access Walmart Plaza and the Murphy Express.

