St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Whether you’ve got the “luck the of the Irish” in you or not, St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated by millions of people around the world, regardless of their Irish heritage.

In Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day has been a public holiday since 1903, and since then, the holiday has evolved over time to become associated with various Irish traditions such as wearing green and enjoying Irish meals.

Many are starting the day off with a hearty breakfast, in order to fuel themselves so that they can celebrate past sundown.

HopLite Irish Pub in Carolina Beach has big plans to celebrate this year. Being the only Irish bar on the island, they typically have a large turnout every year.

They kicked off the celebrations last weekend with the annual Lo Tide Run and are continuing with a two-day event this weekend.

Doors open at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. Multiple bands are set to play throughout the day and night, such as Paige Bacon, New River, Phantom Playboys and Massive Grass.

Of course, there will be bag pipes and Irish dancers performing throughout the weekend as well.

“We had around 300 people here last year, it’s it’s a good time and people dress up. We are the only Irish pub in the area and we have a lot of regulars with Irish heritage. That’s one thing I love about this place,” said Cory Robbins, the owner of HopLite Irish Pub.

Something that HopLite hopes people will utilize is their free golf cart shuttle. Safety is the main priority while having fun, and the shuttle can take you to and from the pub for those who live in the Carolina Beach area. The number to call the shuttle is (910) 838-4963.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.