Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sheriff: Husband charged with murder of missing wife; search for body continues

Mississippi authorities are continuing their search for a missing woman, Ebony Owens, while her...
Mississippi authorities are continuing their search for a missing woman, Ebony Owens, while her husband has been charged with her murder.(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A missing person report in Mississippi has turned into a murder investigation.

WLBT reports the search for a missing woman, Ebony Owens, began on Wednesday when she didn’t show up for work.

Authorities said they located Ebony Owens’ burned vehicle in the area but no sign of her.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said her husband, Michael Owens, was wanted for questioning since his wife’s disappearance.

On Thursday, Jones said Michael Owens spoke with them and has since been charged with his wife’s death along with arson, as they believe the vehicle was purposely set on fire.

According to authorities, they have been informed that Ebony Owens died from at least one gunshot wound and their efforts have turned into a search and recovery operation in the Big Black River near Old Highway 80.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Hinds County officials in the search.

Hinds County deputies and Ridgeland police said a vehicle has also been towed from an apartment complex that they believe has evidence linked to the woman’s disappearance.

Jones said authorities plan to continue their search for Ebony Owens’ body while keeping the family updated.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
A portion of I-140 was closed at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 15.
I-140 lanes reopen near N.C. 133 following crash
West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
(Source: MGN)
Power restored to 11,000 customers in Brunswick County

Latest News

Tyron Allen
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office release details on suspect involved in shooting at Atkinson School Gym
FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word
Make A Wish Foundation at Burney Center
Make-A-Wish Foundation hosts ‘Wish Upon a Chef’ at Burney Center to raise money for children’s wishes
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab