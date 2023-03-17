Pet of the Week: Reeses from Monty’s Home

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Reeses, a 1.5-year-old Labrador retriever and hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

Great with other dogs and very friendly with people, she is up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. Although heartworm positive, Reeses is currently receiving treatment.

As of this time, Reeses is being trained through the Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where she will be trained in basic obedience and household manners. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

Those wishing to meet her can do so at a meet and greet scheduled to take place Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Monty’s Home Animal Lovers Thrift Shop at 401 Hwy 117 S in Burgaw.

Reeses’ new family will receive a crate, leash, a week’s worth of food and a training DVD.

Those interested in adopting Reeses can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (732) 693-8462.

