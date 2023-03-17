Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pet of the Week: Reeses from Monty’s Home

Reeses, a 1.5-year-old Labrador retriever and hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Reeses, a 1.5-year-old Labrador retriever and hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

Great with other dogs and very friendly with people, she is up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. Although heartworm positive, Reeses is currently receiving treatment.

As of this time, Reeses is being trained through the Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where she will be trained in basic obedience and household manners. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

Those wishing to meet her can do so at a meet and greet scheduled to take place Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Monty’s Home Animal Lovers Thrift Shop at 401 Hwy 117 S in Burgaw.

Reeses’ new family will receive a crate, leash, a week’s worth of food and a training DVD.

Those interested in adopting Reeses can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (732) 693-8462.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Power restored to 11,000 customers in Brunswick County
West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
Nicholas Henry Pohlman
Lawyer says driver was doing donuts before crash that killed UNCW student
Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Crowds of people were led to confusion Wednesday morning when hundreds lined up at Town Hall to...
Beachgoers wait for hours in hopes of getting an Oak Island parking permit

Latest News

Reeses, a 1.5-year-old Labrador retriever and hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s...
Pet of the Week: Reeses from Monty’s Home
Meatball, a 4-5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, is available for adoption from Freedom...
Pet of the Week: Meatball from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Meatball, a 4-5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, is available for adoption from Freedom...
Pet of the Week: Meatball from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
An unnamed, approximately 2-year-old, domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter