New Hanover Co. COVID-19 vaccine services moving locations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover county Pandemic Operations Team is moving its COVID-19 vaccine services to the general clinic at the Health and Human Services building on Greenfield St effective Monday, March 20.

“This move will allow us to continue to provide COVID vaccines to the public while also consolidating our vaccine operations and making it more convenient to access additional services in the Health and Human Services building,” Public Health Director Jon Campbell said. “Streamlining our services will ensure New Hanover County is securely positioned to face this and any future public health crises.”

COVID-19 vaccines and updated boosters will still be available at no cost on a walk-in basis on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

“Following its weekly review of county-specific data, the CDC has kept New Hanover County at a low COVID-19 community level. Recommended precautions for this level include being fully vaccinated and boosted, and testing for COVID if you develop symptoms. Mask usage at this community level is optional. The CDC plans to update community levels weekly, so residents can check the CDC website to know the current community impact level,” New Hanover County wrote in a press release.

The CDC posted the following results on community data as of March 17:

New Hanover County’s percent positivity over the past 7 days is 5.7 percent (this represents positive Molecular (PCR) tests as a percent of total PCR tests performed countywide).

Approximately 64.7 percent of New Hanover County residents are considered fully vaccinated with either two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax, or one dose of J&J.

Since March 1, 2020, there have been 64,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, resulting in 467 deaths.

For more information visit Health.NHCgov.com or call Health and Human Services at 910-798-3500.

