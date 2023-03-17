Member of Wilmington gang sentenced to over 11 years for meth trafficking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shamar Keaton, a 32-year-old Wilmington resident, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for trafficking meth.

Per a release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley, he was also known as “Sleeze” and “Sleeze Ru Gambino,” and law enforcement says he was a part of the United Blood Nation in Wilmington.

“According to court documents, evidence presented in court, and other documents, on December 15, 2021, an individual working at the direction of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) purchased more than 20 grams of methamphetamine from Keaton. Keaton was wearing an ankle monitor that he had been ordered to wear by the North Carolina State Court system. Keaton had a prior state conviction for possession of a stolen firearm,” states a release from Easley.

On March 4, 2022, the same person made another controlled purchase of two ounces of pure methamphetamine.

“During the deal, Keaton said that he had a 9mm “ghost gun” (a term for a privately manufactured firearm without serial numbers or other identifying marks that cannot be traced by law enforcement). Keaton said that he had a source for ghost guns. Keaton explained that it would cost $600 to get all the parts and then his source charges $200 to assemble the gun. Keaton was arrested by ATF on March 16, 2022,” says the release.

