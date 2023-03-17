Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Make-A-Wish Foundation hosts ‘Wish Upon a Chef’ at Burney Center to raise money for children’s wishes

Make A Wish Foundation at Burney Center
Make A Wish Foundation at Burney Center(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina hosted the Wish Upon a Chef at UNCW’s Burney Center to raise money.

WECT’s Jon Evans emceed the event.

The event had a silent auction where guests bet on several items, including bottles of wine and even vacations in Portugal. Guest judges were also present and attendees enjoyed appetizers, entrees and desserts made by guest chefs.

The organizers maintained their mission is what is most important, not the money, and their founding principle is to grant the wish of every eligible child.

“The delivery of a wish is something that you cannot ever forget and I encourage everybody to join us to see that smile,” Chris Winter with Make-A-Wish said.

You can donate to Make-A-Wish of Eastern NC at their website here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
A portion of I-140 was closed at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 15.
I-140 lanes reopen near N.C. 133 following crash
West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
(Source: MGN)
Power restored to 11,000 customers in Brunswick County

Latest News

Winners of Black History Month Art Contest with Mayor Bill Saffo
Winners announced for Boys and Girls Club’s Black History Month Art Contest
Tyron Allen
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office release details on suspect involved in shooting at Atkinson School Gym
Sanofi, a major insulin manufacturer, announced a price reduction on Thursday.
‘It’s being charged at outrageous rates’: Attorney General discusses efforts to lower prescription drug costs, including insulin
Island Gazette
Island Gazette no longer in business, employees look to build new paper