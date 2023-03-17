Make-A-Wish Foundation hosts ‘Wish Upon a Chef’ at Burney Center to raise money for children’s wishes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina hosted the Wish Upon a Chef at UNCW’s Burney Center to raise money.

WECT’s Jon Evans emceed the event.

The event had a silent auction where guests bet on several items, including bottles of wine and even vacations in Portugal. Guest judges were also present and attendees enjoyed appetizers, entrees and desserts made by guest chefs.

The organizers maintained their mission is what is most important, not the money, and their founding principle is to grant the wish of every eligible child.

“The delivery of a wish is something that you cannot ever forget and I encourage everybody to join us to see that smile,” Chris Winter with Make-A-Wish said.

You can donate to Make-A-Wish of Eastern NC at their website here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.