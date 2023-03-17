Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ actor, dies at age 60, reports say

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One Hanson on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Lance Reddick, known for roles on the TV series “The Wire” and the “John Wick” film series, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 60 years old.

Variety reported Reddick’s representatives confirmed his death Friday, attributing it to natural causes.

He appeared in all 60 episodes of the celebrated HBO series “The Wire,” playing Baltimore police Lt. Cedric Daniels. Reddick also appeared as The Continental Hotel employee Charon in all of the “John Wick” movies, including the most recent that is set to release in theaters Thursday.

Other roles included shows “Fringe” and “Lost” and movies “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “One Night in Miami...” He was a notable voice actor as well, appearing in the “Destiny” and “Horizon” franchises.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Power restored to 11,000 customers in Brunswick County
West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
Nicholas Henry Pohlman
Lawyer says driver was doing donuts before crash that killed UNCW student
Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Crowds of people were led to confusion Wednesday morning when hundreds lined up at Town Hall to...
Beachgoers wait for hours in hopes of getting an Oak Island parking permit

Latest News

Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick’s Day
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for
American Legion Post 550 hosting ‘Be The One’ to reduce veteran suicide