First Alert Forecast: luck of a warm St. Patrick’s Day to run out soon

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Mar. 16, 2023...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this St. Patrick’s day Friday! Dry skies and emergent southwest breezes will look to sponsor a brief warmup across the Cape Fear Region. Expect highs to ping the 70s this afternoon; a lucky break from the recent cold snap!

The chance for rain will also spike in the short to medium range. As for percentages, your First Alert Forecast grows from 10% for Friday, 70% for Friday night, 50% for Saturday, and 10% for Saturday night and Sunday. As with the last couple of rounds of rain chances, rainfall amounts will likely be light but appreciated: on the order of a few tenths of an inch. Every drop would be meaningful with pollen raging, recent drought, and a young growing season trying to get back on track.

The growing season and freezes are not a good combo, and though your First Alert Forecast features another chill shot for this coming Sunday and Monday, temperatures below 32 are not anticipated as yet. We will keep you posted! In the meantime:

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

