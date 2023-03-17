First Alert Forecast: big temperature changes following St. Patrick’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you late this St. Patrick’s Day Friday! Following a gorgeous sun-filled day in the 70s, a cold front will bring about changes including rain chances spiking to 70% for Friday night, 40% for Saturday, and 10% for Saturday night and Sunday. As with the last couple of rounds of rain chances, rainfall amounts will likely be light but appreciated: on the order of a few tenths of an inch. Every drop would be meaningful with pollen raging, recent drought, and a young growing season trying to get back on track. Temperatures will trend downward Saturday afternoon in the 50s as cooler air fully enters the area. Chilly 50s are expected to stick around through early next week, including the first official day of spring!

The growing season and freezes are not a good combo, and though your First Alert Forecast features another chill shot for this coming Sunday and Monday, temperatures below 32 are not anticipated as yet. We will keep you posted! In the meantime:

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

