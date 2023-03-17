Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Firefighters battling house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from New Hanover County Fire & Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department are working to contain a house fire Friday afternoon on Hillside Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood.

WECT is on the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Power restored to 11,000 customers in Brunswick County
West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
Nicholas Henry Pohlman
Lawyer says driver was doing donuts before crash that killed UNCW student
Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Crowds of people were led to confusion Wednesday morning when hundreds lined up at Town Hall to...
Beachgoers wait for hours in hopes of getting an Oak Island parking permit

Latest News

Scotty Nealy
Chadbourn man sentenced to 12 years for drug and firearm charges
Hailed out of Staten Island, New York at Seaview Hospital, the Black Angels traveled from many...
Cameron Art Museum to screen “The Black Angels: A Nurse’s Story” for Women’s History Month
Crews from New Hanover County Fire & Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department are working to...
RAW VIDEO: Firefighters battle house fire in Hillside Dr. area
Circle K at Hwy 17 and Hewitt-Burton Road in Brunswick County, as pictured by county records...
Leland Town Council approves over 80 acres for conservation, annexation of Circle K