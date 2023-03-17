Firefighters battling house fire in Kirkwood neighborhood
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from New Hanover County Fire & Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department are working to contain a house fire Friday afternoon on Hillside Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood.
WECT is on the scene.
No injuries have been confirmed at this time.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
