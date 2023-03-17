Chadbourn man sentenced to 12 years for drug and firearm charges

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 30-year-old Chadbourn man was sentenced on Feb. 24 in federal court to 12 years for drug and firearm charges. He will also serve an additional three years of federal supervised release.

Scotty Macneil Nealy was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the furtherance of a drug crime.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, investigators bought cocaine from Nealy as part of the investigation in March 2018 and obtained warrants on related charges. Investigators tried to locate him to serve the warrants as part of a roundup, but they didn’t complete the task.

On March 1, 2019, Cumberland County deputies saw him at a Circle K in Fayetteville and a K-9 was used on his car. The CCSO says that deputies found heroin, crack and powder cocaine, prescription pills, a stolen handgun, and he was served with new firearm and drug charges in addition to the 2018 warrants. In the same month, these charges were adopted federally.

He was federally indicted on March 6, 2020, and he was arrested again on April 1, 2020, after a search at his home in Chadbourn allegedly uncovered a handgun, crack and powder cocaine, and packaging material in a floor vent. The sheriff’s office says heroin was found on top of a cabinet and over $2,600 in cash was found on him. He was federally indicted again for these charges on April 14.

